    India@75: Mithali Raj to Sania Mirza - Indian sportswomen who made the nation proud

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    India is celebrating its 75th year of independence. In the same light, we present some Indian sportswomen who have made the nation proud.

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as the nation India is concerned, it has reached its 75th year of independence. On August 15 (Monday), India will complete its 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, India has soared high in the sporting field, with both men and women proving their mettle. As for the women, they have been on a gradual rise and have won numerous accolades, besides also scripting global records. Consequently, we present some of the renowned Indian sportswomen to have made the nation proud.

    Image credit: Twitter

    Phogat sisters
    There are six of them, with four being the daughters of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, while a couple of them are their nieces, and all of them have been trained by Mahavir. The girls have given constant success to India in the wrestling field, as they keep winning competitive medals regularly, taking Indian wrestling to a new high in every tournament. They almost guarantee India a wrestling medal in every competition they participate in. The daughters are Geeta, Babita, Ritu, and Sangita, while the neices are Priyanka and Vinesh.

    ALSO READ: India@75 - Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra: Indian men who hold special Olympic records

    Image credit: Getty

    Sania Mirza
    If there is any most excellent female Indian tennis star, it must be Sania. More than a decade ago, she became the top-ranked Indian in tennis, as she was in the top 30 of the WTA Singles Rankings in 2005. In 2005, she became the first Indian to qualify for the US Open's fourth round and the Australian Open's third round. She has also won numerous Grand Slams in doubled and mixed doubles categories, making her the most successful Indian Slam woman.

    Image credit: Getty

    Saina Nehwal
    She is considered the golden girl of Indian badminton. Besides holding multiple gold medals and even an Olympic medal, she is the only Indian to be ranked number one in BWF Women's Singles Rankings.

    ALSO READ: India@75: Mary Kom to PV Sindu - Indian women who hold top Olympic records

    Image credit: PTI

    PV Sindhu
    She is India's number one shuttler, having won numerous badminton medals in the singles circuit and multiple Olympic medalists. She is also the first Indian woman to win a world championship gold.

    Image credit: Getty

    Mary Kom
    When it comes to Indian women who are sporting legends, one cannot leave out MC Mary Kom. She is a six-time world champion, a world record that would be hard to replicate. Besides being a 13-time gold medalist across tournaments, she is also an Olympic medalist and a true Indian legend of the sport.

    ALSO READ: India@75 - Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Image credit: Getty

    Mithali Raj
    Cricket, the most popular sport in the country, also has legends from the women's section, while Mithali Raj is undoubtedly one of the world legends. She is the highest run-scorer in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for women and holds numerous world records.

    Image credit: Getty

    Karnam Malleswari
    The Indian weightlifter is considered a legend for her achievement in the 2000 Olympics, as she won the bronze medal and thus became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the global event. She paved the way for the younger generation, with legends like Mirabai Chanu following in her footsteps.

