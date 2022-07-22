IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans upset as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is engaged in the 1st ODI against the Windies on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan missed out on his 18th ODI century, as the fans reacted to the same.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans respond as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century-ayh
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 9:54 PM IST

    Team India is taking on the Windies in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, on Friday. The visitors are batting first and have been dominant, having lost just a couple of wickets, while it has gone past 200 runs almost around the 35th over. Opener cum skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been the star of the Indian batting line-up, having played the top innings of 97. Unfortunately, he missed out on his 18th ODI century by just three runs, falling to orthodox spinner Gudakesh Motie in the 34th over after being caught by Shamarh Brooks at the backward point. Meanwhile, the fans reacted in their fashion on social media.

    As for Dhawan's innings, he hit his 36th ODI half-century, while his 97 came off 99 balls, including ten fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 97.98. He was also involved in a great partnership of 119 runs with his opening partner Shubman Gill (64). The stand was broken in the 18th after the latter was dismissed from an unfortunate run-out.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022, 1ST ODI - SANJU SAMSON RETURNS TO PLAYING XI, WINDIES OPTS TO FIELD

    As for Dhawan:

    • He has now been dismissed in the 90s for the fifth-most occasion in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar (18), Aravinda De Silva, Nathan Astle & Grant Flower (9 each) and Jacques Kallis (8).
    • He has become the oldest Indian skipper to score an ODI 50 at 36 years and 229 days.

    Considering the match so far, the Indians were invited to bat first, as they were off to a great opening start. They have lost three wickets, and all the three dismissed batters have slammed half-centuries, proving that India is in total control with the bat, besides the track being a good one for batting. The Windies has utilised eight bowlers so far and has struggled considerably.
    Brief scores: IND 235/3 in 37 overs (Dhawan- 97, Gill- 64, Iyer- 54; Motie- 2/54) vs WI.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
