MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Team India training in Ranchi (WATCH)

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India will be locking horns with New Zealand in the opening Ranchi T20I on Friday. Meanwhile, during the hosts' training session, the players got a surprise visit from MS Dhoni.

Legendary former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni dwelled in the India dressing room on Thursday and chatted with the players ahead of the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) versus New Zealand at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on Friday. After making a clean sweep of the One-Day International (ODI) series versus the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will hope to continue their fine form in the shortest format, with youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set to open in the first match. Dhoni, who hails from the city, first talked to T20I skipper Hardik Pandya and then advised young wicketkeeper-batter, Ishan Kishan.

In a short video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), titled, "Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great @msdhoni", the former leader is also seen gabbing with Gill, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal along with the support staff. It will be India's maiden T20I stint following its victory over Sri Lanka 2-1 earlier this month.

Gill has only featured in three T20Is -- the youngster made his debut versus Lanka -- and will open alongside Kishan after his splendid performance in the ODIs. The 23-year-old struck a double-ton and a century as India grabbed the series 3-0.

(With inputs from PTI)