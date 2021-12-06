  • Facebook
    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    The legendary left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan's comments came after Virat Kohli became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game.

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 5:57 PM IST
    It may not have been a dream Test for Virat Kohli with the bat; however, the Indian skipper added another feather to his cap with a historic 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on Monday (December 6). With this win, India clinched the Test series 1-0.

    Following this epic win that took India to the No.1 spot in Test rankings, former cricketers lauded King Kohli and Team for putting up an overall show with both the bat and the ball. One among them is legendary pacer Irfan Pathan, who took the praises one step ahead. Irfan Pathan lauded Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had in a tweet post.

     

    The left-arm pacer added that Virat Kohli is at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent. Irfan Pathan's comments came after the Indian skipper became the first player to record 50 international wins in each game format. The BCCI also took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli on this feat.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    Having sealed the T20Is and Test series at home against New Zealand, India will head to South Africa for a crucial three Tests and three ODIs tour, starting December 26.

    Earlier this year in June, Irfan Pathan was embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with a user called the legendary pacer Virat Kohli's 'chamcha'. This Twitter face-off occurred after Virat Kohli failed to perform with the bat during the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. Despite this, the former all-rounder was targeted for praising Virat Kohli for no reason in his commentary. The user, named R. Dutta, also accused Irfan Pathan of getting paid to praise Kohli. 

    Also read: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Records scripted during Virat Kohli and Co's historic home series win

    However, Pathan gave a classy reply to the user, asking, "So you don't want me to praise the best player in the world??". Dutta further replied to Irfan Pathan's reaction saying that he could praise the Indian skipper all he wanted to, but not like a "fanboy". He also said that even the best players have flaws, which should be pointed out.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 5:58 PM IST
