India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

India and New Zealand came up with some competitive cricket, while the former ended up on the winning note, winning the series 1-0 during the second Test in Mumbai. Meanwhile, social media celebrated the same.

It was a top-notch Test cricket and performance from India and New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Co emerged victorious after taming the Kiwis by 372 runs in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the host wrapped up the win by Day 4 on Monday. Consequently, social media celebrated the victory.

While Indian opener Mayank Agarwal ruled with the bat, veteran all-rounder and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spun it away from the Kiwis. Although NZ came up with a tough during the opening Test in Kanpur, it was wholly rattled in Mumbai, while it also posted its lowest Test total (62) against the side. As a result, India is off to a series-winning start in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Meanwhile, Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel was the talk of the match for having claimed ten wickets in the first innings, thus becoming only the third bowler in the history of the format to do so. Furthermore, he is the second Indian-origin bowler to do so, as it is what his feat made it so special for the fans. Hence, social media widely applauded his achievement as well.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India had opted to bat, putting on a 325, with opener Mayank scoring 150, while spinner Ajaz claimed all the ten wickets. In reply, NZ was sounded out for 62, with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a four-for. India opted against enforcing following on and added 276 more to extend the lead to 539, as NZ was shot out for 167, with Ashwin and spinner Jayant Yadav claiming four each.

Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 (Agarwal- 62; Ajaz- 4/106) leads New Zealand 62 & 167 (Mitchell- 60; Ashwin- 4/34, Jayant- 4/49) by 372 runs.