IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Records scripted during Virat Kohli and Co's historic home series win

India had managed to restrict New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai, winning by 372 runs on Day 4. Consequently, Virat Kohli and Co scripted quite some records with this win.

India turned out to be an unstoppable force against New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On Day 4, on Monday, India attained a convincing 372-run win, thus winning the series 1-0. As a result, quite some records were scripted while we take a look at them.

Tim Southee scripts an unwanted

Southee was dismissed for a pair (ducks in both innings) in this Test. Consequently, he became only the third overseas player after Ridley Jacobs and Norman Cowans to be dismissed for a pair in Wankhede. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

Ravichandran Ashwin joins an elite list

Ashwin claimed eight wickets in this Test. Hence:

- It turned out to be his 300th Test wicket at home, thus becoming the second Indian to do so after Anil Kumble and the sixth in the world.

- He has now claimed the most wickets in India and New Zealand Tests (66).

- He won his ninth Man of the Series award, the joint second-most, along with Jacques Kallis.

- He has claimed the most Test wickets for India in a winning cause (296).

- He is only the second Indian after Axar Patel to bag four-plus wickets for less than 40 in both innings of a Test.

India scripts some special

- India has won its 14th progressive Test series at home since 2013.

- India has won all 11 Test series at home under Virat Kohli.

- India has won its fourth constant Test series against NZ at home.

- India is undefeated in all 12 Test series at home against NZ.

- India registered its most considerable win margin in the format in terms of runs. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3