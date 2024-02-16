Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin joins Kumble in 500 Test wickets club; WATCH historic moment

     Ravichandran Ashwin accomplishes a historic feat by claiming his 500th Test wicket during the ongoing 3rd Test between IND and ENG in Rajkot.

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin picks up 500th Test wicket in Rajkot; WATCH historic milestone
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    In a momentous turn of events, Ravichandran Ashwin achieves a monumental feat, securing his 500th Test wicket in the ongoing IND vs ENG, 3rd Test in Rajkot. Witness the historic milestone and celebrate Ashwin's remarkable achievement as he etches his name in cricket history. Watch the unforgettable moment unfold and savor the highlights of this cricket legend's journey to 500 Test wickets.

    A monumental moment for Ravichandran Ashwin unfolds! Rajat Patidar secures a straightforward catch as Crawley attempts a sweep on a full-length delivery pitching outside the leg stump. The ball spirals in the air, and Rajat Patidar, positioned at leg slip, tracks it down to make the catch. He joins the elite group as the ninth bowler to reach this landmark, following in the footsteps of Anil Kumble as the second Indian to achieve such a feat. The entire stadium erupts in a warm applause for Ash.

    Fewest balls to 500 Test wickets

    25528 G McGrath
    25714 R Ashwin *
    28150 J Anderson
    28430 S Broad
    28833 C Walsh

    Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
