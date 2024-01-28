IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target in Hyderabad

Ollie Pope struck a majestic 196 as England were bowled out for 420 in their second innings to set India a target of 231 runs to win the opening Test of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ollie Pope's blazing innings set the stage for a challenging fourth-innings pursuit for India, as England concluded their innings at 420 runs just before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pope's remarkable knock of 196 runs off 278 balls, embellished with 21 boundaries, provided England with a formidable total after resuming from 316 for 6. Despite their efforts, the Indian bowlers struggled to contain Pope's onslaught. India now faces a target of 231 runs in their second innings to secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The absence of a 'Plan B' was glaring in the Indian bowlers' approach, evident in their tendency to bowl wayward deliveries, often straying to the pads or wide of the off-stump, thereby offering scoring opportunities to the English batsmen. However, Ollie Pope showed no signs of dissatisfaction as he continued to contribute to England's mounting total, propelling them beyond the 400-run mark in their second innings.

This marked only the second instance since 2012 when a team surpassed the 400-run milestone in India. The last side to achieve this feat? Alastair Cook's England, notably in Ahmedabad!

Pope found support in the enterprising Tom Hartley (35), as the duo accumulated 80 runs off 106 balls. They adeptly executed the pre-planned strategy of employing sweeps and reverse sweeps, leaving the Indian bowlers bewildered.

The partnership was broken by a shooter from Ashwin, as Hartley, attempting to play a length ball, was deceived by the low bounce, which shattered his stumps.

Subsequently, India capitalized on the breakthrough, securing a couple of quick wickets, including that of Pope, thus concluding England's innings.

In a fitting conclusion, Bumrah, arguably the standout among Indian bowlers who finished the innings with figures of 4/41, utilized a slower ball to dismantle the stumps as Pope attempted a reverse scoop.

During the morning session, Bumrah secured India's initial breakthrough by dismissing Rehan Ahmed, who, until then, displayed commendable self-restraint. Ahmed's decision to chase a wide delivery from Bumrah resulted in a routine catch for KS Bharat behind the stumps.

Nevertheless, Ahmed's contribution was significant as he assisted Pope in accumulating 64 runs for the seventh wicket, thereby extending England's lead.

England's performance stood in stark contrast to India's outing on Saturday morning, during which they lost three wickets for a mere 15 runs in 54 minutes.

In the same duration, the English side managed to add 72 runs in 16 overs, albeit losing one wicket along the way.

Ravichandran Ashwin contributed to India's bowling effort with figures of 3/126, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2/131.