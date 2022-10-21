ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers to dominate Down Under, claim Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia ought to favour the bowlers, thanks to the bounce on the tracks in the country. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee also feel that the bowlers would dominate despite rainy conditions.

A bit of affliction and perturbation is hoped without a reference point in individual conditions. That's the case with India and other sides preparing for the upcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup battle. They do not just need to plan to tackle rival groups but also the damp Australian winter. In international cricket, white or red ball has scarcely been played in Australia in October, and that's the reason for uneasiness, but what is foolproof is that the batters will not overwhelm the ties, which usually ensues in Twenty20 (T20) games. Instead, the bowlers will play a vital role in the consequences of the contests.

The pitches at all venues have different characters. Perth and Brisbane are out-and-out pacers' and seamers' tracks, while Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Adelaide wickets would help spinners. Add to that the extensive grounds Down Under; relying on big shots would not suffice since running between the wickets will be essential.

Australia has three separate time zones. The climate in the state of Western Australia (Perth) is slightly different from Queensland (Brisbane), South Australia (Adelaide), New South Wales (Sydney) and Victoria (Melbourne), with India meeting arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in the latter. While the local Met department has predicted 80 per cent rain chances, the MCG track, in case there's a complete match, will have sufficient sap to keep the bowlers -- both pacers and spinners in business.

A classic Australian track does beget abrupt bounce along with some sideward movement till the stitches on the seam of the white Kookaburra don't flatten. However, the actual bounce makes these tracks batting belters. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar feels that bowlers will have the upper hand.

"The pitches could have lateral movement, and it might not be as hard as we are used to seeing. There would be a tad of softness. I was watching one of the games in Geelong [Namibia vs Sri Lanka], and I felt that seamers were getting good lateral movement off the pitch," Tendulkar told PTI.

"Spinners got a couple of balls to turn because the track isn't as hard as we expect. They have left a bit of grass on the surface, and when the ball is new, and the seam is upright, the ball does something, which is true for both pacers and spinners," added Tendulkar.

The batting great's study would push one to judge whether a finger-spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin will be more compelling on the MCG and Sydney wickets if there is adequate moistness retention. During the iconic 2020-21 series in Australia, Ashwin came to bowl within the opening hour of the MCG Test and directed coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun's strategy, utilising the moisture to the fullest.

Ashwin used wet and sticky conditions as the oddball would engross the surface, and there was a palpable bend and bounce. But that was December, and there was rain in Melbourne. This is one Australian city where one often witnesses three different weather conditions in a single day. There would be a nip in the morning and evening air, the infrequent endless downpour and illuminated sunshine, which bakes the track well.

But that is for Tests, whereas in an evening T20 match, there won't be such opulence. However, finger spinners, who can get more side swirl and drift (sideways movement), will stand to achieve more, at least during the opening half of the group league stage. The Round 1 contests featuring minnows (barring Sri Lanka and West Indies) have predominantly been low-scoring.

It is expected that the average innings score would seriously enhance as the proficiency and skill sets of batters in teams featuring in the main round are much better. Brett Lee, who has had many duels with Tendulkar, disclosed that tracks will be more sporting in October. However, come November, it will divert into standard ones.

"The World Cup is happening early in the season than what we are compared to seeing in Australia, but October-November generally is the time when domestic cricket starts in Australia. So, we aren't really off the mark in terms of season. We are currently having a lot of wet weather in Australia, and during the first phase, we might see some rain. Because of rain, wickets will be much sportier than usual, but I expect good contests in the main round as there will be good traditional wickets," Lee speculated.

