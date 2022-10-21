ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Stirling's dominance knocks Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled

Windies suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Ireland in its final group stage tie of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Hobart on Friday. Consequently, the former is out of the Super 12 contention, rattling its supporters.

It was a reality check for the Windies, as it was knocked out of the Super 12 race in the ICC T20 World Cup. On Friday, it suffered a nine-wicket loss to Ireland in its final group-stage tie at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. It was the Caribbean's second loss in the stage, having lost the first to Scotland, while its only win came against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, the Green and Whites have shot to the top of the table, for the time being, thus sealing its Super 12 berth, while it could still finish second, depending on the contest result between Scotland and Zimbabwe. Opener Paul Stirling's unbeaten knock of 66 played a pivotal role in the Irish success.

Winning the toss, Windies skipper Nicolas Pooran opted to bat, as it lost its openers for 27 by the fifth over of the Powerplay. Then, Evin Lewis (13) and Brandon King (62*) added 44 for the third wicket before the former fell in the 11th. Thereon, the side was down to 112/5 by the 17th.

Meanwhile, King and Odean Smith (19) ensured a 34-run partnership for the sixth wicket, as the Windies finished on a below-par total of 146/5, while the former slammed his fifth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. For Ireland, leg-spinner Gareth Delany held three and was also very economical. In reply, the Irish were off to a strong start, with openers Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie (37) putting on 73 before the latter was dismissed in the eighth.

However, the Irish had confidence within, as Stirling and Lorcan Tucker (45*) took control of the rest of the chase, seeing their side over the line. While the former hammered his 20th T20I 50, his side got the job done by nine wickets by the 18th over, sailing comfortably into the Super 12 for only the second time in its seven-time T20WC stint.

In contrast, the Caribbeans are headed home, with orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein claiming the only wicket of the Irish innings and pacer Jason Holder being economical.

Brief scores: WI 146/5 (King- 62*; Delany- 3/16) lost to IRE 150/1 in 17.3 overs (Stirling- 66*, Balbirnie- 37, Tucker- 45*; Hosein- 1/38) by nine wickets.