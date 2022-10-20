Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands enters Super 12 after UAE edges past Namibia

    UAE has edged past Namibia in its final 2022 ICC T20 World Cup group stage clash in Geelong on Thursday, winning by seven runs. As a result, the latter has been knocked out, with the Netherlands entering the Super 12.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NAM: NED Netherlands enters Super 12 after UAE edges past Namibia, twitter reacts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    It was an engaging encounter between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia in their group-stage tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, the former edged past by seven runs. The victory hardly meant anything to the Emirates, as they had already been ruled out of contention for Super 12. However, the loss for the latter means that it has also been ousted from the Super 12 race. In the meantime, the Netherlands has secured its berth for the next stage along with former champion Sri Lanka.

    When winning the toss, UAE opted to bat, as openers Muhammad Waseem (50) and Vriitya Aravind (21) put on 39 runs on the board before the latter was dismissed in the ninth over. However, it was followed by an upright 58-run partnership between Waseem and skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan (43*), while the former brought up his fifth Twenty20 International half-century.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Regardless, in the 15th, Waseem's knock ended, while the Emirates were down to 113/3 by the 17th. Nonetheless, Rizwan and Basil Hameed (25*) took charge of the innings thereon and finished on the score of 148/3, while for the Eagles, there were three wicket-takers with a wicket each, whereas pacer Ruben Trumpelmann and orthodox spinner Bernard Scholtz were nicely economical.

    In reply, the Namibians were off to an erratic start, losing three for 26 by the fifth over of the Powerplay and could hardly get the partnerships going, as they went down to 69/7 by the 13th. David Wiese (55) and Trumpelmann (25) contributed to a 70-run stand for the eighth wicket, as the former struck his maiden T20I 50 before falling in the 20th.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in' - Hardik Pandya

    Eventually, the Eagles fell short by seven runs, as UAE ensured to take Namibia out of the tournament. For the Emirates, off-spinner Basil Hameed and pacer Zahoor Khan grasped a couple of wickets each, while off-spinner Aayan Afzal Khan was hugely economical. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has qualified for the next round for the second time in its T20WC history.
    Brief scores: UAE 148/3 (Waseem- 50, Rizwan- 43*; Shikongo- 1/8) defeated Namibia 141/8 (Wiese- 55; Hameed- 2/17) by seven runs.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee snt

    Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gavaskar wants Hardik Pandya to be India's 5th bowler to accommodate Pant and Karthik snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gavaskar reveals how India can accommodate both Pant and Karthik in playing XI

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in' - Hardik Pandya

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi to Rashid Khan - The Famous 5 who can doom the batters-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi to Rashid Khan - The 'Famous 5' who can doom the batters

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in December (See schedule)-ayh

    India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in December (See schedule)

    Recent Stories

    Solar eclipse on October 25: Know duration, timings in these Indian cities here - adt

    Solar eclipse on October 25: Know duration, timings in these Indian cities

    'Aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah's 'AAP nirbhar' remark AJR

    'Aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah's 'AAP nirbhar' remark

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man life after a brutal car accident gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

    Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee snt

    Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Tea shop owner replaces 4 time Shimla urban seat winner Suresh Bhardwaj reacts gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Tea shop owner replaces 4-time Shimla seat winner

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon