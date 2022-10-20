ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands enters Super 12 after UAE edges past Namibia

UAE has edged past Namibia in its final 2022 ICC T20 World Cup group stage clash in Geelong on Thursday, winning by seven runs. As a result, the latter has been knocked out, with the Netherlands entering the Super 12.

It was an engaging encounter between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia in their group-stage tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, the former edged past by seven runs. The victory hardly meant anything to the Emirates, as they had already been ruled out of contention for Super 12. However, the loss for the latter means that it has also been ousted from the Super 12 race. In the meantime, the Netherlands has secured its berth for the next stage along with former champion Sri Lanka.

When winning the toss, UAE opted to bat, as openers Muhammad Waseem (50) and Vriitya Aravind (21) put on 39 runs on the board before the latter was dismissed in the ninth over. However, it was followed by an upright 58-run partnership between Waseem and skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan (43*), while the former brought up his fifth Twenty20 International half-century.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Regardless, in the 15th, Waseem's knock ended, while the Emirates were down to 113/3 by the 17th. Nonetheless, Rizwan and Basil Hameed (25*) took charge of the innings thereon and finished on the score of 148/3, while for the Eagles, there were three wicket-takers with a wicket each, whereas pacer Ruben Trumpelmann and orthodox spinner Bernard Scholtz were nicely economical.

In reply, the Namibians were off to an erratic start, losing three for 26 by the fifth over of the Powerplay and could hardly get the partnerships going, as they went down to 69/7 by the 13th. David Wiese (55) and Trumpelmann (25) contributed to a 70-run stand for the eighth wicket, as the former struck his maiden T20I 50 before falling in the 20th.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in' - Hardik Pandya

Eventually, the Eagles fell short by seven runs, as UAE ensured to take Namibia out of the tournament. For the Emirates, off-spinner Basil Hameed and pacer Zahoor Khan grasped a couple of wickets each, while off-spinner Aayan Afzal Khan was hugely economical. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has qualified for the next round for the second time in its T20WC history.

Brief scores: UAE 148/3 (Waseem- 50, Rizwan- 43*; Shikongo- 1/8) defeated Namibia 141/8 (Wiese- 55; Hameed- 2/17) by seven runs.