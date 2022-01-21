  • Facebook
    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket

    Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID. He has put himself in self-silation. He is likely to miss out on the Legends League Cricket 2022.

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket (LLC)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jalandhar, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the same on Friday morning on social media. As a result, he has entered isolation in his home and is taking necessary precautionary measures. However, it has cast doubt on his participation in the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

    "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Not sure about other side of things in politics: Harbhajan Singh on future plans

    Harbhajan was due to represent the India Maharajas in the LLC, being held in Doha. He had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month after an illustrious career. He featured in 103 Tests, 236 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 28 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), claiming 417, 269 and 25 wickets, respectively.

    Harbhajan has also featured in 163 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, bagging 150 wickets. He has featured for three teams and has won championships with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The last team he played for was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) until IPL 2021.

    ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh on joining politics - 'Have offers from parties, when it happens, will let everyone know'

    As for LLC, the Maharajas won the opening game against Asia Lione by six wickets. Batting first, Asia Lions posted 175/5, thanks to Upul Tharanga's brilliant 66, while Manpreet Gony claimed a three-for. In reply, the Maharajas chased it down with five balls to spare, courtesy of Yusuf Pathan's incredible knock of 80 and winning by six wickets.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
