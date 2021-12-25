  • Facebook
    Harbhajan Singh on joining politics: 'Have offers from parties, when it happens, will let everyone know'

    Singh stated that he will always be tied to cricket and that people know him because of cricket. Singh, speaking on his political career, noted that everyone would be aware of it whatever occurs.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    Ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement on Friday amid speculation that he would enter electoral politics, said he is receiving proposals from several political organisations on Saturday. However, Singh declined to comment on the speculation, only stating that his future intentions were "something he has not determined." 

    He said that he will always be tied to cricket and that people know him because of cricket. Singh, speaking on his political career, noted that everyone would be aware of it whatever occurs. Harbhajan stated that he has not considered it, but that he has had offers from several parties to join, but that he would need to sit and ponder very carefully. He said it wouldn't be a small decision because it is demanding, and the cricketer does not want to do it half-heartedly. He added that he would go for it the day he thinks he is prepared to do it.

    Earlier this month, Punjab Congress chairman and fellow ex-cricketer Navjot Sidhu uploaded a selfie of the two with a mysterious caption, reigniting speculation about Harbhajan Singh's next innings.Singh's photo with Sindhu was shared by the latter on Twitter. "Picture packed with promise.... With Bhajji as the shining star," Sidhu said in a tweet.

    Political experts predict that the cricketer will join the grand old party before the election. However, neither Congress nor Harbhajan Singh have made any public statements on the subject.
    Harbhajan met with Sidhu on December 11; just days after being denied joining the BJP. Harbhajan dismissed a report that the cricketer would join the BJP as "fake news."

    The BJP is keen to capitalise on current volatility within the Congress, which many attributes to the Sidhu-Amarinder Singh dispute, and retake Punjab.  Meanwhile, the Congress is keen to keep control of Punjab, one of the very few states it dominates entirely, and being able to field Harbhajan, who played three times with Sidhu, would be a significant deal.

