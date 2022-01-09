Not sure about other side of things in politics: Harbhajan Singh on future plans

Harbhajan Singh retired from cricket last month. Meanwhile, he has been tipped to join politics. On the same note, he has given his clarification.

Legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from the sport last month, bringing curtains to his glorious 23-year-old career. As for his post-retirement career, it remains undecided. While he has been tipped to join politics, he has clarified if he would venture into the political world or stick to cricket.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan stated that he needs to consider his post-retirement career. However, he reminded everyone that he is what he is today because of cricket. He expressed his desire to be with the sport and do something around it. Besides trying his luck at commentary, he reckoned that he might be mentoring an Indian Premier League (IPL) side. ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh on joining politics - 'Have offers from parties, when it happens, will let everyone know'

“Maybe once the right time will come, then I will decide on that and see whether it is the right way for me to approach going forward. So, I am not sure about the other side of things in politics. So, I will have to take a call on that whether I want to get into that or not, but yes, I would love to be connected with the game. As far as I am concerned, I will be seen somewhere mentoring the team or doing commentary or doing something to do with cricket,” Harbhajan assessed.

The last time Bhajji represented India was back in 2016. Having been without international cricket for five years, Harbhajan admitted that the feeling had sunk in and had already retired from the sport mentally. He acknowledged that the official announcement came in later than expected. However, he was happy and contained with his achievements to date. ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket - A look at 5 best spells by India's spin legend