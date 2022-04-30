Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35

Rohit Sharma has turned 35 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity has showered him with wishes on this special day.

It is a special day for Indian skipper and senior opener Rohit Sharma. He turned 35-year-old on Saturday, as he celebrates his birthday when he seems to be struggling to lead his side, Mumbai Indians (MI), to its first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Nevertheless, the cricketing fraternity has tried to cheer him up, showering him with the best wishes of the day as we look at some here.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wishes his part, followed by former Indian finisher Suresh Raina, who wrote, “My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always.” Also, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was among the ones to wish.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wished, “Many, many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year.” Rohit’s IPL franchise, MI, too, wished its skipper, while his MI teammate Tilak Varma penned, “Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan.”

Rohit’s Indian teammate Ajinkya Rahane also wished his national skipper. In contrast, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) authored, “400 international matches, 15,733 international runs and going strong, only batter to hit 3 ODI double tons, 2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday.”

Rohit’s fellow Indian teammate, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, was also the one to script his wish. On the other hand, former Indian swashbuckling finisher Yuvraj Singh wished his former teammate by tweeting, “Happy birthday, brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45.”