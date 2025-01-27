Pakistan's spin-web backfires against West Indies, drops to bottom of WTC 2025 points table after 120-run loss

West Indies secured a historic 120-run win over Pakistan in the second Test, drawing the series 1-1, marking their first Test win in Pakistan in nearly 35 years.

The West Indies secured a historic 120-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Multan, drawing the series 1-1. This marked the Windies' first Test win in Pakistan in nearly 35 years, with their last victory coming in Faisalabad in November 1990.

Jomel Warrican was the star of the show, taking five wickets in the second innings to finish with nine wickets in the match and 19 in the series. Pakistan's decision to prepare a rank-turner backfired, as the Windies spinners outperformed their hosts on a dusty Multan pitch.

Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, acknowledged that his team's struggles against the Windies' tail-enders ultimately led to their defeat. "We have struggled to get the tail out, something that we did well in Australia, but we also struggled in South Africa," he said.

Masood also emphasized the importance of learning from their mistakes and adapting quickly. "We have realized that one extra partnership can have a big effect on games, that's what we want to learn quickly," he added.

"It's a game of all stakeholders, appreciate the players to be willing to throw themselves into the den without being used to it (on their batting failure). We did win 3 of the 4 Tests on such pitches, we did well on the first session here as well. It's important to see some encouraging signs - when Saud and Rizzy got their fifties, I got a 60-ball fifty in the first Test, Babar contributed as well. We might not get those big hundreds, but you need to be proactive, Brathwaite took the game on with his 50 and that's what we need to be aware of and probably be better going further," he added.

The series result saw Pakistan drop to the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship points table, with five wins and nine losses from 14 matches. The Windies' victory, on the other hand, marked a significant milestone in their Test cricket history.

Chasing 254 for the win, Pakistan were at 76-4 and hopes of a victory rested on Saud Shakeel, but he was caught in the slip for 13, further denting the home team's fading chances. Babar Azam top-scored with 31, while Mohammad Rizwan made 25.

