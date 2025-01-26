Shubman Gill throws bat in frustration after controversial dismissal in Ranji Trophy match

Punjab had an arduous task in hand to overtake Karnataka's first innings lead of 420 and captain Shubman Gill took up the responsibility by playing an innings of 102 off 171 balls, the first century on his Ranji Trophy return.

Indian batter Shubman Gill vented out his frustration on his bat after he was controversially given out by the on-field umpire during the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 for Punjab against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 2025.

Gill was one of the star Indian batters alongside Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant to return to Ranji Trophy following the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s directions of playing the domestic cricket in order to retain their spot in the national side. Team India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia had prompted the BCCI to take strict action against non-performing players and asked them to return to domestic cricket.

Shubman Gill didn’t have an ideal return to Ranji Trophy as he was dismissed for just four runs in the first innings, where Punjab were bundled out for 55 runs. Then, Karnataka went on to take 420-run lead after the hosts were bundled out for 475. Punjab had an arduous task in hand to overtake Karnataka's lead and captain Shubman Gill took up the responsibility by playing an innings of 102 off 171 balls, the first century on his Ranji Trophy return.

However, Shubman Gill’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was controversially given out for LBW (leg between wicket) by on-field umpire. Since there was no Decision Review System (DRS), Gill had no option but to walk back to the pavilion in disappointment. While walking back to Punjab’s dugout, Shubman Gill threw his bat in the air out of frustration. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:



Shubman Gill’s gritty century went in vain as Punjab were bundled out 213 and Karnataka won the match by an innings and 207 runs. Gill was a lone warrior for Punjab throughout the second innings as he didn’t get enough support from the middle-order in the other end. Though Punjab’s wickets were falling at regular intervals, Shubman Gill stood tall for the side and kept the scoreboard ticking with his resilient effort, hoping to save the match for his state team. He displayed determination and class under pressure. However, his valiant efforts were not enough to save Punjab from crushing defeat.

For Karnataka, Ravichandran Smaran's maiden double century, scoring 203 off 277 balls helped Karnataka post a total of 475 in the first innings, laying the foundation for the huge victory against Punjab. Yashovardhan Parantap and Shreyas Gopal played a pivotal role with the ball as they picked three wickets each in Punjab’s second innings batting. Karnataka secured a victory and earned seven points including bonus points for the winning the match by an innings.

Latest Videos