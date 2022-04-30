Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 forgotten facts about The Hitman you must recall

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday. Meanwhile, we present the five facts you might have forgotten about The Hitman and must recall.

    Image credit: BCCI & Getty

    Indian skipper and senior opener Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the most delicate batters globally and in formats. He is known for his success as a skipper in the shortest format, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI). Popularly known as The Hitman, he turned 35 on Saturday. While here, we present five of his forgotten facts you must recall.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Entire family contributed to his cricketing expense
    Rohit began his cricketing career at the tender age of six. Interestingly, his family members contributed to funding his admission to a cricket academy in 1999.

    Image credit: Instagram

    The 45-egg challenge
    Rohit is one of the power-hitters in world cricket and can hit the ball to a long distance. Although people might wonder that he generates such power through some of his intense food habits, you will be surprised to know that it all comes through veg foods, as he is a complete vegetarian. However, he is fond of eggs and was once challenged by a friend to have 45 eggs simultaneously, which he did with ease.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Football love
    Rohit is indeed one of the most successful Indian crickets worldwide. However, besides cricket, he happens to be a football freak, while his favourite football club happens to be the reigning Spanish champion, Real Madrid. In India, he is also the brand ambassador of Spain's top-tier football competition, La Liga.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Best in the IPL
    Rohit has been positively successful in the IPL. He has led MI to five IPL titles, making him the most successful skipper in the tournament. He is also the most successful player in the competition, having won six titles (IPL 2009 with Deccan Chargers).

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Love for 200
    Anyone who has followed Rohit's career closely must have realised that he has a distinct love for double hundreds. While he has slammed it once in 45 Tests, he has done it thrice in 230 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Incidentally, he is the only cricketer to do so three times in ODIs, while he also holds the record of the highest ODI individual score (264 vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata 2014)

