Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 forgotten facts about The Hitman you must recall

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday. Meanwhile, we present the five facts you might have forgotten about The Hitman and must recall.

Image credit: BCCI & Getty

Indian skipper and senior opener Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the most delicate batters globally and in formats. He is known for his success as a skipper in the shortest format, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI). Popularly known as The Hitman, he turned 35 on Saturday. While here, we present five of his forgotten facts you must recall.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Entire family contributed to his cricketing expense

Rohit began his cricketing career at the tender age of six. Interestingly, his family members contributed to funding his admission to a cricket academy in 1999.

Image credit: Instagram

The 45-egg challenge

Rohit is one of the power-hitters in world cricket and can hit the ball to a long distance. Although people might wonder that he generates such power through some of his intense food habits, you will be surprised to know that it all comes through veg foods, as he is a complete vegetarian. However, he is fond of eggs and was once challenged by a friend to have 45 eggs simultaneously, which he did with ease.

Image credit: Instagram

Football love

Rohit is indeed one of the most successful Indian crickets worldwide. However, besides cricket, he happens to be a football freak, while his favourite football club happens to be the reigning Spanish champion, Real Madrid. In India, he is also the brand ambassador of Spain's top-tier football competition, La Liga.

Image credit: BCCI

Best in the IPL

Rohit has been positively successful in the IPL. He has led MI to five IPL titles, making him the most successful skipper in the tournament. He is also the most successful player in the competition, having won six titles (IPL 2009 with Deccan Chargers).

Image Credit: Getty Images