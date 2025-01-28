Squid Game to Crash Landing on You: Top 7 K-dramas to watch in 2025

As of January 2025, Korean dramas (K-dramas) continue to attract Indian fans with their numerous genres and captivating storylines. Here are the seven most popular Korean dramas in India. 

Squid Game to Crash Landing on You: Top 7 K-dramas to watch in 2025 RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

These K-dramas have contributed significantly to the growing popularity of Korean entertainment in India by offering a combination of romance, drama, and action that appeals to a wide range of viewers.

Squid Game (Season 2)

The second season of 'Squid Game,' which was much awaited, premiered in December 2024 and quickly became a major hit in India. The series continues to explore concerns of economic imbalance and survival, which viewers find quite relatable.

Crash Landing on You

This romantic drama tells the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally finds herself in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer. It has become a favourite among Indian audiences because of its unique concept and moving story.

Descendants of the Sun

This series, which centres on the love story of a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn area, has received acclaim for its compelling plot and character development, making it a major hit in India.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This play, which blends romance with mental health themes, has resonated with Indian audiences, giving a unique and emotional plot.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a story about a Korean-Italian lawyer who takes on a mafia network. It is a mix of humour, drama, and action that will keep Indian audiences interested with its dynamic plot.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This charming romantic comedy, which tells the story of a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades living in a seaside village, has won over Indian audiences with its heartwarming and humorous storyline.

True Beauty

This romantic comedy set in high school tells the story of a girl who became famous via cosmetics and has developed a large following in India. Its themes resonate with younger people.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Madras HC rejects Netflix Indias plea to dismiss case filed by Dhanush against Nayanthara's documentary dmn

Madras HC rejects Netflix India’s plea to dismiss case filed by Dhanush against Nayanthara's documentary

Selena Gomez breaks down over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in a video, later deletes it (WATCH) RBA

Selena Gomez breaks down over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in a video, later deletes it (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Coldplay Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO) RBA

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO)

Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment, questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar RBA

Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment, questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack

Recent Stories

THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025 gcw

THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March vkp

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update NTI

Union Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 8 gaining stocks in today's market update

Kareena Kapoor responsible for Bobby Deol's removal from 'Jab We Met'? Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say ATG

Kareena Kapoor responsible for Bobby Deol's removal from 'Jab We Met'? Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say

No DA hike for West Bengal employees: Is Mamata Banerjee eyeing retirement at 62? AJR

No DA hike for West Bengal employees: Is Mamata Banerjee eyeing retirement at 62?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon