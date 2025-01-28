Squid Game to Crash Landing on You: Top 7 K-dramas to watch in 2025

As of January 2025, Korean dramas (K-dramas) continue to attract Indian fans with their numerous genres and captivating storylines. Here are the seven most popular Korean dramas in India.

These K-dramas have contributed significantly to the growing popularity of Korean entertainment in India by offering a combination of romance, drama, and action that appeals to a wide range of viewers.

Squid Game (Season 2)

The second season of 'Squid Game,' which was much awaited, premiered in December 2024 and quickly became a major hit in India. The series continues to explore concerns of economic imbalance and survival, which viewers find quite relatable.

Crash Landing on You

This romantic drama tells the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally finds herself in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer. It has become a favourite among Indian audiences because of its unique concept and moving story.

Descendants of the Sun

This series, which centres on the love story of a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn area, has received acclaim for its compelling plot and character development, making it a major hit in India.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This play, which blends romance with mental health themes, has resonated with Indian audiences, giving a unique and emotional plot.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a story about a Korean-Italian lawyer who takes on a mafia network. It is a mix of humour, drama, and action that will keep Indian audiences interested with its dynamic plot.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This charming romantic comedy, which tells the story of a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades living in a seaside village, has won over Indian audiences with its heartwarming and humorous storyline.

True Beauty

This romantic comedy set in high school tells the story of a girl who became famous via cosmetics and has developed a large following in India. Its themes resonate with younger people.

