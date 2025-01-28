NIA team likely to visit US for extradition formalities of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana

A team from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to travel to the United States soon to complete the extradition formalities of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The development follows the US Supreme Court’s decision last week, clearing the path for Rana’s extradition under the India-US extradition treaty.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, stands accused of conspiring with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley—also known as "Daood Gilani"—and other operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba in orchestrating the deadly Mumbai carnage.

In 2011, a US court in Chicago convicted Rana of providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group behind the audacious attack that claimed 166 lives and left the world in shock. Prosecutors alleged that Rana facilitated Headley’s activities by allowing him to open a branch of his Chicago-based immigration law firm in Mumbai as a cover story.

This cover enabled Headley to pose as a business representative and conduct reconnaissance missions in both Mumbai and Denmark.

India’s charges against Rana are extensive, including conspiracy to wage war, murder, forgery, and carrying out acts of terrorism. These charges underscore his alleged pivotal role in the meticulous planning of the attacks. Notably, Rana has remained in custody throughout the lengthy extradition proceedings.

India had filed an official complaint on June 10, 2020, seeking Rana’s provisional arrest for extradition purposes. The Biden administration not only backed this request but also underscored its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing counterterrorism cooperation with India.

While a State Department spokesperson referred specific questions to the Department of Justice, they reiterated the United States' steadfast resolve in addressing global terrorism.

