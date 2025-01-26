'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Rohit Sharma made his comeback to Ranji Trophy after a gap of nine years for Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Thursday

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has received a heartwarming letter from his diehard 15-year-old fan after making his return to Ranji Trophy. The 37-year-old made his comeback to India’s premier domestic tournament after a gap of nine years for Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Thursday, January 23.

Rohit was among the star Indian players alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and to name a few who have returned to play Ranji Trophy on the directions from BCCI selection committee and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir following India’s disastrous Test of Australia, where senior players failed to perform in the 1-3 series defeat.

However, Rohit Sharma didn’t have an ideal return to Ranji Trophy as he was dismissed for just three runs in Mumbai’s first innings batting. In the second innings, the Indian captain scored 28 runs. Mumbai suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir at their home ground. Many trolled Rohit Sharma for his horrible run of form in red-ball cricket. However, after the Ranji Trophy match, Rohit received a letter from the fan who came to watch him play at BKC and showed his admiration for the Team India captain. The letter went viral on social media.

In a letter, fans stated that he is lucky to have been born in an era to watch his batting. He added that Rohit Sharma didn’t play a great innings in his Ranji Trophy but happy to see him getting back on the right track.

“To my idol, my favourite player and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting," a fan wrote in the letter.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter, even if you haven't played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match during math class but it was worth it.” he added.

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batters Indian cricket has ever produced. Ever since making his international debut for Team India in T20I, Rohit went on to cement his place in the team across all formats and became the captain of the national side in 2022 following Virat Kohli’s relinquishing the captaincy duties across all formats after the Test series defeat against South Africa.

Recently Rohit Sharma came under heavy scrutiny following his disastrous batting in the Test series against Australia. He scored only 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in five innings. Due to poor form, Rohit opted out of the series decider in Sydney and handed over captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

The fan further wrote that haters will continue to hate while hailing Rohit Sharma’s leadership as ‘top-notch’. He added that he has watched all the games just for the Team India captain and urged him not to retire, The fan also wrote that his dream is to become an cricket analyst while revealing that he is doing an internship with Rajasthan Royals.

“Haters will hate but your leadership is top notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I don't see you walking out to open the innings," the fan wrote.

“I am a 15-year-old, well-spoken, and passionate boy. My dream is to be a sports analyst and I have even completed an internship in association with Rajasthan Royals. If you could help me out in any way please do let me know. I love you, Rohit, and I know you will return to the best of your abilities very, very soon,” the fan concluded the letter.

