WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before (WATCH)

Jomel Warrican got revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan by dismissing him and giving a cheeky "you can't see me" send-off, after Sajid had earlier given Warrican a similar send-off.

In a thrilling contest at Multan, West Indies pulled off a stunning victory over Pakistan in the second Test, thanks largely to Jomel Warrican's exceptional bowling. Warrican claimed 9 wickets in the match, including the crucial scalp of Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan, which came with a dash of drama.

The dismissal was a form of revenge for Warrican, who had been given a send-off by Sajid earlier in the match. This time, Warrican returned the favor with a cheeky "you can't see me" gesture, which has since gone viral on social media.

Warrican's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Series award. Reflecting on his success, he emphasized the importance of varying his pace and hitting consistent lengths. "Speeds were very important, bowling slower was very effective... I just backed myself, backed my ability to find the boundaries and rotate strike. We were backing ourselves to win the game, we had the belief after having bowled them out for a cheap total in the first innings," he said.

The West Indies' victory marked a significant upset, as Pakistan had hoped to capitalize on a spin-friendly pitch. Instead, Warrican and his teammates rose to the challenge, securing a historic win.

The defeat had significant implications for Pakistan, who finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table for the first time ever.

