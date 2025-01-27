WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before (WATCH)

Jomel Warrican got revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan by dismissing him and giving a cheeky "you can't see me" send-off, after Sajid had earlier given Warrican a similar send-off.

"You can't see me": WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

In a thrilling contest at Multan, West Indies pulled off a stunning victory over Pakistan in the second Test, thanks largely to Jomel Warrican's exceptional bowling. Warrican claimed 9 wickets in the match, including the crucial scalp of Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan, which came with a dash of drama.

The dismissal was a form of revenge for Warrican, who had been given a send-off by Sajid earlier in the match. This time, Warrican returned the favor with a cheeky "you can't see me" gesture, which has since gone viral on social media.

Warrican's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Series award. Reflecting on his success, he emphasized the importance of varying his pace and hitting consistent lengths. "Speeds were very important, bowling slower was very effective... I just backed myself, backed my ability to find the boundaries and rotate strike. We were backing ourselves to win the game, we had the belief after having bowled them out for a cheap total in the first innings," he said.

The West Indies' victory marked a significant upset, as Pakistan had hoped to capitalize on a spin-friendly pitch. Instead, Warrican and his teammates rose to the challenge, securing a historic win.

The defeat had significant implications for Pakistan, who finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table for the first time ever.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan's spin-web backfires against West Indies, drops to bottom of WTC 2025 points table after 120-run loss dmn

Pakistan's spin-web backfires against West Indies, drops to bottom of WTC 2025 points table after 120-run loss

Just never retire: Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return HRD

'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Gill throws bat in frustration after controversially given out during Karnataka vs Punjab Ranji Trophy (WATCH) HRD

Shubman Gill throws bat in frustration after controversial dismissal in Ranji Trophy match

IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma shatters world record after unbeaten 72 in the second T20I HRD

IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma shatters world record after unbeaten 72 in the second T20I

Problem of plenty: Ravi Ashwin explains why he doesnt want to become BCCI chief selector (WATCH)

'Problem of plenty': Ravi Ashwin explains why he doesn't want to become BCCI chief selector (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career and more of Arvind Kejriwal's son gcw

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store shk

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH) vkp

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH)

Jio vs Airtel: Which company offers better voice-only plans for up to 365 days? gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Which company offers better voice-only plans for up to 365 days?

Recent Videos

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Video Icon
Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Video Icon
What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

Video Icon
Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon