'Greatest piece of cricket ever seen': Viral video of most eventful dot ball leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

In a moment of absolute chaos on the cricket field, which is possibly unprecedented at any level of the sport, footage from an age-group match has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers worldwide.

The video, which showcases what could be described as the most eventful dot ball in cricket history, depicts an incredible sequence of events as the fielding team attempts to run out the opposition batsman. In a frantic and almost comical effort, players from the fielding team are seen chasing the ball in packs. Despite their best efforts, they miss hitting the stumps on three separate occasions, even as both batsmen remain at one end of the pitch.

This comedy of errors ultimately allows one of the batsmen to dash back to the other end safely, turning what should have been a straightforward run-out into a memorable highlight. The video quickly gained traction online, bringing smiles to the faces of social media users who shared and commented on the footage.

The clip has sparked a variety of reactions, with viewers making witty remarks and enjoying the light-hearted nature of the mishap. The incident stands as a reminder of the unpredictable and often amusing moments that make cricket such a beloved sport.

"Why didn't any of those kids go Jonty Rhodes on the wickets?" asked one amused user on X.

Another added, "I can’t express how mad this video made me."

A third user remarked, "This is the best clip on Twitter right now. The best! Absolute Mayhem out here. Panic, trying to pull out a team effort only to lose in the end."

"I reckon in the time that all took that they could have run the 41 they needed to win," quipped a fourth user.

