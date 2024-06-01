Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Greatest piece of cricket ever seen': Viral video of most eventful dot ball leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

    In a moment of absolute chaos on the cricket field, which is possibly unprecedented at any level of the sport, footage from an age-group match has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers worldwide.

    Greatest piece of cricket ever seen Viral video of most eventful dot ball leaves Internet in splits (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    In a moment of absolute chaos on the cricket field, which is possibly unprecedented at any level of the sport, footage from an age-group match has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers worldwide.

    The video, which showcases what could be described as the most eventful dot ball in cricket history, depicts an incredible sequence of events as the fielding team attempts to run out the opposition batsman. In a frantic and almost comical effort, players from the fielding team are seen chasing the ball in packs. Despite their best efforts, they miss hitting the stumps on three separate occasions, even as both batsmen remain at one end of the pitch.

    This comedy of errors ultimately allows one of the batsmen to dash back to the other end safely, turning what should have been a straightforward run-out into a memorable highlight. The video quickly gained traction online, bringing smiles to the faces of social media users who shared and commented on the footage.

    The clip has sparked a variety of reactions, with viewers making witty remarks and enjoying the light-hearted nature of the mishap. The incident stands as a reminder of the unpredictable and often amusing moments that make cricket such a beloved sport.

    "Why didn't any of those kids go Jonty Rhodes on the wickets?" asked one amused user on X.

    Another added, "I can’t express how mad this video made me."

    A third user remarked, "This is the best clip on Twitter right now. The best! Absolute Mayhem out here. Panic, trying to pull out a team effort only to lose in the end."

    "I reckon in the time that all took that they could have run the 41 they needed to win," quipped a fourth user.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH) osf

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH)

    England pacer Brydon Carse banned for 'Betting', will be eligible to return in August 2024 osf

    England pacer Brydon Carse banned for 'betting', will be eligible to return in August 2024

    Cricket 'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill osf

    'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener

    Recent Stories

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news RBA

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty anr

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking RKK

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH) osf

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH)

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon