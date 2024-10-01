Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli gifts signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan after India's series win vs Bangladesh; draws mixed reactions

    Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli presented a signed bat to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan following India's triumphant victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    In a gesture that has sparked mixed reactions among cricket fans, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli presented a signed bat to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan following India's triumphant victory in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Tuesday. This gesture came on the heels of Shakib's announcement regarding his imminent retirement from Tests, marking an emotional moment for both players.

    Prior to the Kanpur Test, Shakib Al Hasan made headlines by declaring his immediate retirement from T20 Internationals. The 36-year-old all-rounder also expressed his wish for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to organize a farewell match against South Africa at home. If that does not materialize, the just concluded Test against India would serve as his final international appearance.

    “I have played my last T20 match in the T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players, and we will perform well. I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh. If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket,” Shakib had stated on the eve of the match.

    In a commanding performance, India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test, securing a record-extending 18th consecutive series win at home. The match was particularly exhilarating, given that the Indian team had lost more than 200 overs due to rain over the course of the match. Despite this setback, India showcased their strength and skill, consolidating their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Table with a winning percentage of 74.24.

    On the final day, Bangladesh began with a precarious score of 26 for two, requiring a resolute fight to avoid defeat. However, they collapsed to 146 all out, with India’s bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50), Ravindra Jadeja (3/34), and Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) proving too formidable for the visiting team. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's early dismissals set the stage for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 51 runs and played a pivotal role alongside Kohli, who contributed 29 not out.

    After India's resounding victory and amidst the post-match celebrations, Kohli's gift to Shakib—a signed bat—struck a chord with fans and players alike. This act of camaraderie highlighted the respect and friendship that can exist between athletes, even in the heat of competition. However, a few cricket fans slammed Kohli for his gesture especially in light of the recent wave of attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh following the dramatic fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    "Such a heartwarming gesture from King Kohli! Gifting a signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan and congratulating him shows his class and sportsmanship. Moments like this truly highlight why Kohli is so admired both on and off the field," wrote one user on X.

    Another added, "A wonderful gesture from Virat Kohli! Gifting his signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan shows his respect and camaraderie among players. Kohli's thoughtful actions reinforce his reputation as a true sportsman and a role model in cricket. Such moments highlight the spirit of the game!"

    A third Kohli fan said, "King for a reason."

    "Shameless. First we played with these Islamic extremists, no problem, because it was about money and the livelihood of many people. But now, there was no need for this unnecessary show of brotherhood. These extremists are killing Hindus day and night, and yet here, they are busy in kissing them. When a black man was killed in the U.S., they were quick to kneel in solidarity, but when our own people are being killed, they are acting like everything is fine, as if nothing is happening," said an irked user on X.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Kohli's gesture of handing over a signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan:

