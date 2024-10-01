Navrtri 2024: Stylish yellow blouse designs for this festive season

Lifestyle
Yellow is the trend in Navratri. So check out 5 latest blouse designs that will give you a stylish look. From full sleeves to short sleeves, there are all kinds of designs for you
You can get this yellow blouse design of Janhvi Kapoor stitched for both your simple and designer sarees
This blouse design is good for your heavy blouse pieces and simple or plain sarees. You can also get the back side of this design blouse stitched with back lace or string
This blouse design is very simple and beautiful, this design blouse is great for both heavy blouse pieces or simple blouses
These two designs of blouses are very simple and beautiful, the neck of the first design is very beautiful, while the second one is this simple design
You can get your yellow blouse piece stitched in this design with three-fourth sleeves and this beautiful neck design