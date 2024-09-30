Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India in commanding position after T20 style batting performance

    India took a commanding position on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, declaring their first innings after a blistering batting display reminiscent of T20 cricket. They then made early inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup, leaving them with an uphill battle to save the match.

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India in commanding position after T20 style batting performance scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, declaring their first innings after a blistering batting display reminiscent of T20 cricket. They then made early inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup, leaving them with an uphill battle to save the match.

    Also read:  IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja takes 300th Test wicket; rewrites record books

    At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh were struggling at 26/2, still 27 runs behind India's first innings total. Shadman Islam (7*) and Mominul Haque (0*) were at the crease for the visitors. India had earlier declared their first innings at 285/9, taking a lead of 52 runs

    Resuming their innings at 107/3, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 runs in their first innings. Mominul Haque was the only batsman who offered any resistance, scoring an unbeaten century (107). For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Aakash Deep picked up two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket.

    In response, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing. They raced to 50 runs in just 3.1 overs, the fastest team fifty in Test cricket history. Captain Rohit Sharma led the charge, smashing 23 runs off 11 balls before being dismissed.

    Jaiswal (72) and Shubman Gill (39) then put on a century partnership for the first wicket, taking India past 100 in just 10.1 overs, the fastest team century in Test cricket history. After the dismissals of Jaiswal and Gill, Rishabh Pant (9) failed to make an impact, but Virat Kohli (47) and KL Rahul (68) continued to score freely, taking India past 150 and 200 in quick succession.

    Though Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1) fell cheaply, Aakash Deep smashed two sixes to take India's lead past 50 runs. India then declared their innings at 285/9. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets each, while Hasan Mahmud accounted for Jaiswal's wicket.

     

    With seven sessions lost due to rain, India will be looking to force a result on the final day. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be aiming to bat out the day and secure a draw. India won the first Test by 280 runs in Chennai and are aiming to clean sweep the two-Test series, thereby enhancing their chances of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

    Also read:  IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs scr

    IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs

    cricket IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja takes 300th Test wicket; rewrites record books scr

    IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja takes 300th Test wicket; rewrites record books

    cricket IND vs BAN: India smashes fastest team fifty and hundred in Test cricket scr

    IND vs BAN: India smashes fastest team fifty and hundred in Test cricket

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test 4: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj grabs one-handed stunners in Kanpur (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test 4: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj grabs one-handed stunners in Kanpur (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur Rahim's off stump with a peach (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur's off stump with a peach (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS: Niveditha Gowda slays in saree, check out her enticing pics

    PHOTOS: Niveditha Gowda slays in saree, check out her enticing pics

    Parent's Guide: Foods to avoid for babies under 6 months old NTI

    Parent's Guide: Foods to avoid for babies under 6 months old

    Indian Railways' special rules: How senior citizens can secure lower berths AJR

    Indian Railways' special rules: How senior citizens can secure lower berths

    7 types of Kanjivaram Sarees for a regal look vkp

    7 types of Kanjivaram Sarees for a regal look

    cricket IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs scr

    IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon