IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India in commanding position after T20 style batting performance

India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, declaring their first innings after a blistering batting display reminiscent of T20 cricket. They then made early inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup, leaving them with an uphill battle to save the match.

At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh were struggling at 26/2, still 27 runs behind India's first innings total. Shadman Islam (7*) and Mominul Haque (0*) were at the crease for the visitors. India had earlier declared their first innings at 285/9, taking a lead of 52 runs

Resuming their innings at 107/3, Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 runs in their first innings. Mominul Haque was the only batsman who offered any resistance, scoring an unbeaten century (107). For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Aakash Deep picked up two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket.

In response, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing. They raced to 50 runs in just 3.1 overs, the fastest team fifty in Test cricket history. Captain Rohit Sharma led the charge, smashing 23 runs off 11 balls before being dismissed.

Jaiswal (72) and Shubman Gill (39) then put on a century partnership for the first wicket, taking India past 100 in just 10.1 overs, the fastest team century in Test cricket history. After the dismissals of Jaiswal and Gill, Rishabh Pant (9) failed to make an impact, but Virat Kohli (47) and KL Rahul (68) continued to score freely, taking India past 150 and 200 in quick succession.

Though Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1) fell cheaply, Aakash Deep smashed two sixes to take India's lead past 50 runs. India then declared their innings at 285/9. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets each, while Hasan Mahmud accounted for Jaiswal's wicket.

With seven sessions lost due to rain, India will be looking to force a result on the final day. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be aiming to bat out the day and secure a draw. India won the first Test by 280 runs in Chennai and are aiming to clean sweep the two-Test series, thereby enhancing their chances of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

