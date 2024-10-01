Why Mahatma Gandhi never won the Nobel Peace Prize?

India News
Mahatma Gandhi is known as a symbol of peace and non-violence, he made many important contributions in his life. But interestingly, he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Nobel Committee's focus at that time was on European-American individuals. Until 1960, most Peace Prize winners were from these regions, neglecting global leaders like Gandhi.
Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1937, 1938, 1939, and 1947, but he never received it.
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948, just two days before he was to be nominated again. His untimely demise robbed him of the opportunity to receive this important award.
Gandhi's work focused on peace and independence in colonial India, while the committee prioritized global conflicts, viewing his contribution as limited to India.
After Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, the Nobel Committee did not have clear criteria for awarding the prize posthumously. This further complicated the process of honoring Gandhi.
Gandhi's spirit of peace and non-violence was overlooked due to the politics of the time, which is why he was not awarded the prestigious peace prize.