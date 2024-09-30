IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 27000 international runs

Virat Kohli reached the milestone in just 594 innings, breaking the previous record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 623 innings.

Kohli has amassed 13,906 runs in 295 ODI's, along with 4188 runs in T20Is, before announcing his retirement from the shortest format of the game earlier this year after India's T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies.

Virat Kohli came out to bat when India were at 141/3 and the 35-year-old made a quickfire 47 off 35 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan in the 30th over, with the score at 246/5.

Bangladesh scored 233 runs in the first innings thanks to Mominual Haque's 107*, including 17 fours and a six. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers having taken 3 wickets for 50 runs, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj accounted for two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed No.11 batsman Khaled Ahmed to become the seventh India to take 300 wickets in Test cricket.

In response, India came out all guns blazing, becoming the fastest to reach fifty and hundred in Test cricket. Team India scored fifty runs in just three overs, while the 100 run mark was achieved in 10.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 72 runs off 51 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma accounted for a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, hitting three maximums and a boundary. The likes of Shubman Gill (39) and KL Rahul (68) also made handy contributions.

After the second and third day of the Test was washed out due to persistent rain, Rohit Sharma and Co. are aiming to earn a result from the remaining two days of play. India are already 1-0 up in the two-Test series and a clean sweep will enhance their chances to reaching the World Test Championship final.

