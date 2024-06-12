Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs ‘Sarpa Sanskara’ ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada

After the IPL season, cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife Ashita Sood visited Dakshina Kannada temples, including Kukke Subrahmanya, performing the Sarpa Samskara pooja. Mayank shared viral photos on Instagram. In the IPL, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who reached the finals but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, with Agarwal seeing limited playtime.

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, along with his wife Ashita Sood, recently visited several renowned temples in the Dakshina Kannada district following the conclusion of the IPL season. The couple's pilgrimage included stops at the famous Kukke Subrahmanya and Kateelu Sri Durgaparameshwari temples, where they offered special prayers.

After concluding their visit to the Kateelu Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, where they sought blessings, the couple proceeded to the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Kadaba taluk. At Kukke Subrahmanya, they performed the Sarpa Samskara pooja, a significant ritual in Hindu tradition. This ceremony involves cow worship, Brahmachari worship, and Naga Pratishtha. Following the rituals, Mayank and Ashita received prasad and partook in the prasad meal.

Mayank Agarwal shared photos of their visit to the Kukke Subrahmanya temple on his official Instagram story, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of fans and followers.

On the cricketing front, Mayank Agarwal represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the final but were ultimately defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders, securing the runner-up position. Despite the team's success, Agarwal saw limited opportunities to play this season, as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were preferred as starters.

