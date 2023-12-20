Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WI vs ENG 4th T20I: Phil Salt smashes second successive hundred as England rack up a mammoth 267 runs

    In a stunning display of power-hitting, Phil Salt smashed his second consecutive century, propelling England to a record-breaking total of 267 in the T20 clash against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 4:05 AM IST

    Phil Salt smashed his second consecutive century, following his match-winning performance in Grenada, as England set a new T20 record with a formidable total of 267 against the West Indies in Trinidad. Salt's aggressive innings of 119 runs off 57 balls, featuring 10 sixes and seven fours, surpassed the previous highest score by an England batter, held by Alex Hales at 116. The England team, aiming to level the five-match series at 2-2, significantly exceeded their previous best T20 score of 241 for three against New Zealand in November 2019.

    Jos Buttler contributed with a quick 55 off 29 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 117 runs in 9.5 overs with Salt. Liam Livingstone also played a key role with an unbeaten 54 off 21 deliveries, helping England achieve the fifth-highest T20 score in history. Salt, coming off his impressive 109 not out in the previous match, continued his excellent form, reaching back-to-back centuries in just 48 balls.

    The West Indies faced a challenging situation on a hot and sticky afternoon, with T20 debutant Matthew Forde conceding 54 runs from three overs, and Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie both giving away 55 runs in four overs each. Akeal Hosein was the most economical bowler for the hosts, taking one wicket for 36 runs. With England's imposing total, the West Indies now face a difficult task in preventing the series from going to a decider, as no team has successfully chased down more than 259 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 4:11 AM IST
