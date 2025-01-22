‘Maybe I will walk out and play’: AB de Villiers hints at making a comeback to cricket after retiring in 2021

Known as one of the greatest power-hitters in the history of cricket, holding world record for the fastest century, most sixes in an innings in ODI, and also his ability to innovate shots, AB de Villiers has been one of the favourite players for the fans across formats.

Former South Africa captain and batter AB de Villiers has recently hinted at making his return to playing cricket after announcing his retirement from the sport. Three years ago, the 40-year-old decided to hang up his boots from his illustrious cricketing career in order to spend more time with his family.

Known as one of the greatest power-hitters in the history of cricket, holding world record for the fastest century, most sixes in an innings in ODI, and also his ability to innovate shots, de Villiers has been one of the favourite players for the fans across formats. After retiring from competitive cricket, AB de Villiers has been more involved in the charitable and commentary duties.

South Africa cricket legend is currently brand ambassador of the ongoing season of the SA20. Speaking on Melinda Farrell’s YouTube channel, de Villiers expressed his desire to return to playing cricket, but not making confirmation at this moment. He added that his children, two sons Abraham and John, and daughter Yente are putting him under pressure to play cricket again.

“I might still play cricket one day. No confirmation whatsoever. My kids are putting me under a bit of pressure and I feel like I could go to the nets with them," former South Africa captain said.

“My boy could feel me bowling machine balls...maybe I will walk out and play a bit of casual cricket somewhere," he added.

AB de Villiers retired as South Africa’s second-leading run-getter across all formats of the game, amassing 19864 runs, including 47 centuries, at an average of 48.33 in 415 matches. Even after his retirement from the sport, de Villiers continues to remain one of the most revered figures in the cricket world.

AB de Villiers is looking to play casual cricket at club level rather than in the high-environment of IPL to make his children happy, who wanted to see him playing the sport again.

“I am talking on a more serious note, actually, of playing some real cricket not professional IPL or SA20 stuff but who knows? I have had my fair share (of high pressure cricket), that's done," former RCB star batter said.

“We are not talking about RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and some stuff. I don't want to feel that pressure again. Wherever I go I would want to have bit of fun.” he added.

AB de Villiers was one of the most formidable batters for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2011 to 2021, amassing 4522 runs, including 2 centuries and 37 fifties, at an average of 41.10 in 157 matches.

