IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore

Gujarat Titans made a significant acquisition by securing the talents of Robin Minz, a promising tribal cricketer from Jharkhand, in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. The 21-year-old, with an initial price of Rs 20 lakh, sparked intense interest from multiple franchises, leading to a competitive bidding war that culminated in his selection by the Gujarat Titans. Known for his powerful hitting, Minz, a left-handed batter and an ardent follower of MS Dhoni, has been guided in his cricketing journey by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who also mentored the former Indian captain.

Originally from the Gumla district in Jharkhand, Minz gained attention when noticed by the Mumbai Indians, who facilitated his training in the United Kingdom. Currently residing in Namkum, Ranchi's area, Minz, despite not having represented the state in the Ranji Trophy, has been part of Jharkhand's U19 and U25 teams.

Minz's father, a retired army personnel working as a guard at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, shares his home with Minz and his two sisters. Despite going unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, Minz secured a significant payday in this edition after undergoing trials with various franchises, including Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

As he eyes a potential IPL debut in the upcoming season, Minz is expected to contend for a spot in the playing XI with the experienced Indian keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Leading up to the bidding war in Dubai, Minz gained attention during the mock auction, with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa describing him as the 'left-handed Kieron Pollard,' further solidifying his status as a promising player.

His inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad reflects the franchise's long-term vision for the Jharkhand cricketer, showcasing confidence in his potential and contributions to the team's success.

