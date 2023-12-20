Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore

    Gujarat Titans made a splash in the IPL 2024 auction by securing the services of 21-year-old tribal cricketer Robin Minz from Jharkhand.

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:47 AM IST

    Gujarat Titans made a significant acquisition by securing the talents of Robin Minz, a promising tribal cricketer from Jharkhand, in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. The 21-year-old, with an initial price of Rs 20 lakh, sparked intense interest from multiple franchises, leading to a competitive bidding war that culminated in his selection by the Gujarat Titans. Known for his powerful hitting, Minz, a left-handed batter and an ardent follower of MS Dhoni, has been guided in his cricketing journey by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who also mentored the former Indian captain.

    Originally from the Gumla district in Jharkhand, Minz gained attention when noticed by the Mumbai Indians, who facilitated his training in the United Kingdom. Currently residing in Namkum, Ranchi's area, Minz, despite not having represented the state in the Ranji Trophy, has been part of Jharkhand's U19 and U25 teams.

    Minz's father, a retired army personnel working as a guard at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, shares his home with Minz and his two sisters. Despite going unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, Minz secured a significant payday in this edition after undergoing trials with various franchises, including Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    As he eyes a potential IPL debut in the upcoming season, Minz is expected to contend for a spot in the playing XI with the experienced Indian keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Leading up to the bidding war in Dubai, Minz gained attention during the mock auction, with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa describing him as the 'left-handed Kieron Pollard,' further solidifying his status as a promising player.

    His inclusion in the Gujarat Titans squad reflects the franchise's long-term vision for the Jharkhand cricketer, showcasing confidence in his potential and contributions to the team's success.

    Also Read: American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' star Sheldon Cottrell on new celebration, US pitches & more

    Also Read: American Premier League 2023: When to watch, venues, live streaming details and more

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 3:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket American Premier League 2023: Premium Windies triumph over Premium Americans in tournament opener osf

    American Premier League 2023: Premium Windees triumph over Premium Americans in tournament opener

    Cricket American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' star Sheldon Cottrell on new celebration, US pitches & more osf

    American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' star Sheldon Cottrell on new celebration, US pitches & more

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: A look at the complete squad of all 10 teams after an exciting event in Dubai

    cricket IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore? osf

    IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore?

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    Recent Stories

    cricket American Premier League 2023: Premium Windies triumph over Premium Americans in tournament opener osf

    American Premier League 2023: Premium Windees triumph over Premium Americans in tournament opener

    cricket Top 10 costliest IPL signings (2008-2024) osf

    Top 10 costliest IPL signings (2008-2024)

    Daily Horoscope for December 20, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 20, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for December 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Cricket American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' star Sheldon Cottrell on new celebration, US pitches & more osf

    American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' star Sheldon Cottrell on new celebration, US pitches & more

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon