American Premier League 2023: When to watch, venues, live streaming details and more

The American Premier League (APL) has exciting news for cricket enthusiasts in India as it announces Jio Cinema as the digital streaming partner for the second edition of the league. Set to unfold at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas, from 19th to 31st December 2023, the APL promises a thrilling cricketing spectacle, with matches scheduled to be broadcast live on the popular OTT platform, Jio Cinema, every day at 8:00 PM IST.

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the USA Cricket board, the tournament boasts a stellar lineup of seven teams, including Premium Afghans, Premium Americans, Premium Aussies, Premium Canadians, Premium Indians, Premium Paks, and Premium Windies. Star players such as Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny, Dan Lawrance, and Sohail Tanvir will be showcasing their skills in this edition.

The round-robin format will see all teams facing each other once, followed by the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. APL Founder and CEO, Jay Mir, expressed delight at the partnership with Jio Cinema, stating, "It’s a platform with a massive base in India, and I am glad that we will reach out to those audiences with Prime Time action."

American Premier League Fixtures

19-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Americans vs Premium Windies

20-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Windies

23:30 IST: Premium Paks vs Premium Americans

21-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST: Premium Aussies vs Premium Windies

22-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Paks vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Aussies

23-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Windies vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST: Premium Aussies vs Premium Americans

24-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Paks

23:30 IST: Premium Canadians vs Premium Aussies

25-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Canadians vs Premium Americans

23:30 IST: Premium Paks vs Premium Aussies

26-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Canadians

23:30 IST: Premium Afghans vs Premium Americans

27-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Canadians vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST: Premium Windies vs Premium Paks

28-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Windies vs Premium Canadians

23:30 IST: Premium Indians vs Premium Americans

29-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Premium Canadians vs Premium Paks

23:30 IST: Premium Aussies vs Premium Afghans

30-Dec-23

20:00 IST: Semi Final 1 (Team 1st vs Team 4th)

23:30 IST: Semi Final 2 (Team 2nd vs Team 3rd)

31-Dec-23

21:00 IST: FINAL

About American Premier League

The American Premier League (APL) is a Twenty20 cricket league based in the United States. Inaugurated in the spring of 2021 in New Jersey, the league garnered recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the USA Cricket board. The upcoming second edition promises to be a cricketing extravaganza, featuring top-notch talent and providing an unparalleled viewing experience for fans across the globe.

