Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH)

A video capturing WWE superstar Great Khali's extraordinary one-handed six has become a sensation on social media. In a surprising blend of cricket and wrestling, this viral moment adds to the growing list of crossovers between the two sports. From John Cena's social media presence to Dakota Kai wielding a cricket bat in a match against Tegan Nox, the convergence of WWE and cricket continues to captivate fans worldwide. Watch the inspiring moment of Khali smashing a one hard six, that has set social media abuzz.

