Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad

    Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's enigmatic Instagram post, following his omission from the squad for the last three Tests against England, raises eyebrows.

    cricket Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

    Umesh Yadav, who last donned the Indian jersey during the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023, expressed apparent disappointment after being omitted from the squad for the last three matches of the England Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad on Saturday, sidelining Shreyas Iyer and citing personal reasons for Virat Kohli's continued absence. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were included, contingent on the BCCI's medical team granting fitness clearance.

    cricket Umesh Yadav's cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation after exclusion from India's Test squad osf

    The squad announcement hinted at a shift in focus, with the exclusion of seasoned players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav. Despite the batting lineup lacking experience and the pace-bowling department heavily relying on Jasprit Bumrah, the selectors seemed to be leaning towards a new direction.

    Umesh Yadav, visibly affected by the non-selection, took to Instagram after the announcement, sharing a story that conveyed, "Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti (Stories don't get over with dust accumulating on books)." The cryptic post added intrigue to Umesh's sentiments, leaving fans speculating about the untold aspects behind the squad decisions.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni osf

    IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni

    cricket Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record at Adelaide with 5th century osf

    Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record at Adelaide with 5th century

    cricket India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury osf

    India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Raj Limbani strikes early, Australia loses Sam Konstas in the U19 World Cup 2024 final osf

    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Woman hugs, performs explicit dance moves with PM Modi's cutout at selfie point (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Woman hugs, performs explicit dance moves with PM Modi's cutout at selfie point (WATCH)

    Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

    BREAKING: Forest fire breaks out at Mullayanagiri mountain range in Chikkamagaluru, hundreds of plants damaged

    cricket IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires RKK

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon