Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH)

    KL Rahul's return to the nets ahead of the 3rd Test against England signals a positive development for Team India, bringing optimism for fans.

    cricket IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's net session boosts team India's hopes ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    Indian batsman KL Rahul made a welcome return to the nets in preparation for the upcoming third Test against England, scheduled to commence on Thursday, February 15 in Rajkot. Having missed the second Test due to a quadricep injury, Rahul's presence in the squad, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, is contingent upon clearance from the BCCI's medical team. An Instagram story shared by Rahul showcased his batting prowess during the practice session.

    The official squad release from the BCCI stated, "The national selection committee included senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the squad but their inclusion will be subject to clearance by the BCCI's medical team."

    While Rahul dealt with a slight right quadricep niggle, Jadeja had suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test. Virat Kohli, who opted out of the series due to personal reasons, and Shreyas Iyer, who faced groin and lower back stiffness issues, were notably absent from the squad. Iyer's medical update remains undisclosed, but it is speculated that his potential drop from the squad would have occurred regardless, with the injury only making the decision more straightforward for selectors.

    The 17-man squad introduces Bengal speedster Akash Deep, recognising his consistent performances in first-class cricket and the recent India A vs. England Lions Test series. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released to accommodate Jadeja's return, and Mohammed Siraj replaces Avesh Khan.

    Squad:
    Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

    Also Read: IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni osf

    IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni

    cricket Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record at Adelaide with 5th century osf

    Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record at Adelaide with 5th century

    cricket India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury osf

    India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Raj Limbani strikes early, Australia loses Sam Konstas in the U19 World Cup 2024 final osf

    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch consecutive SA20 titles with dominant victory in the finals osf

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch consecutive SA20 titles with dominant victory in the finals

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: Top 10 performances by the former pacer

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires RKK

    Shamita Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra, celebs slay in their best attires

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch AJR

    Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    AIIMS introduces novel therapy: Treating brain stroke with songs like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'; how will work snt

    Treating brain stroke with songs like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'; how will this AIIMS-IIT Delhi therapy work?

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon