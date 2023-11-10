Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC suspends Sri Lanka cricket over government interference; T20 World Cup fate in limbo

    In a significant move, the ICC board has taken immediate action to suspend Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

    Sri Lanka cricket in trouble after ICC suspends SLC over political interference
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    The ICC board has taken a decisive step by immediately suspending Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in the aftermath of a turbulent week marked by Sri Lanka's lackluster performance at the World Cup. ESPNcricinfo reports that the suspension is a direct response to what the ICC perceives as significant government interference in the administration of SLC, leading to the dissolution of the country's cricket board.

    According to an official statement from the ICC, the board convened to address the issue and concluded that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member. The primary concern revolves around the imperative for cricket boards to manage their affairs independently, ensuring no external interference, particularly from the government, in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket within the country.

    The suspension has raised questions about the future trajectory of Sri Lanka's cricketing landscape, with the ICC emphasising the need for autonomy in managing cricket affairs. The conditions of the suspension, including any potential reinstatement criteria, are expected to be deliberated and decided upon by the ICC Board in the forthcoming period.

    This development underscores the intricate balance between cricket administration and governmental involvement, emphasising the significance of maintaining the autonomy of cricket boards to uphold the integrity and independence of the sport. As Sri Lanka Cricket grapples with this suspension, the cricketing community awaits further details on the conditions and the potential impact on Sri Lanka's participation in international cricket events.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli's stellar performance in the World Cup earns praise from Sir Vivian Richards

     

    In light of the suspension, Sri Lanka faces restrictions from participating in any ICC events until the ban is lifted. Additionally, the suspension entails the withholding of funds from the ICC, posing a financial challenge for the country. The suspension comes at a particularly challenging time for Sri Lanka, as the nation is in the process of recovering from an economic crisis. The reliance on the ICC revenue share adds to the gravity of the situation, exacerbating the financial strain on the cricket board.

    The repercussions of the suspension extend to Sri Lanka's prospects in the T20 World Cup 2024. Having qualified for the tournament based on their performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, the suspension raises uncertainties about the team's participation and preparation for the upcoming event.

    The T20 World Cup qualification of Sri Lanka now faces complications due to the team's impending overhaul. The ban not only disrupts their current composition but also casts doubt on their ability to compete effectively in the international cricket arena, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty around Sri Lanka's future in the cricketing world.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 9:39 PM IST
