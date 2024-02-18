Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication

    Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the bowling crease for IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Fans express admiration for Ashwin's dedication.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin has made a return to bowling on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England. The Indian spinner had earlier left the Rajkot Test and opted out of the squad due to a family medical emergency. Having flown back to Chennai to attend to his mother, Ashwin's remarkable dedication is evident as he rejoins the Indian team less than 48 hours later.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Ashwin's return, stating, "The BCCI is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency. Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match." Fans and cricket enthusiasts express admiration for Ashwin's commitment during a challenging time.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
