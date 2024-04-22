Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign

    Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly advocates for a fearless approach in T20 cricket and backs the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India's T20 World Cup campaign.

    cricket Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

    Former BCCI president and current Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, emphasised the importance of adopting a fearless approach in T20 cricket for Team India. Ganguly lauded star batter Virat Kohli's ability to achieve a 40-ball century and stressed the significance of playing without inhibition in T20 internationals. Expressing his views during a media event in Delhi, Ganguly highlighted the need for India to capitalize on the six-hitting prowess of players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. While Ganguly endorsed the selection committee's autonomy in team decisions, he personally advocated for the formidable opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Amid discussions on T20 World Cup squad selection, Ganguly emphasised the importance of balancing youth and experience and suggested a thorough assessment of players' performances across IPL seasons. Additionally, Ganguly weighed in on the Impact Player rule and praised the contributions of quality all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

    Regarding KL Rahul's T20 approach, Ganguly highlighted the significance of guidance from team management. Despite the influence of IPL performances on squad selection, Ganguly hoped for a comprehensive evaluation of players' performances over multiple seasons.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    cricket IPL 2024: DC with a massive blow as Mitchell Marsh gets ruled out of the entire season with 'hamstring injury' osf

    IPL 2024: Massive blow for DC as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of season due to hamstring injury

    PCB open to idea of playing bilateral series with India if team comes to Pakistan for Champions Trophy snt

    PCB open to idea of playing bilateral series with India if team comes to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

    cricket IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)

    IPL 2024 RCB star Virat Kohli fined 50 percent match fees for code of conduction violation in clash against KKR snt

    IPL 2024: RCB star Virat Kohli fined 50% of match fees for code of conduct breach in clash against KKR

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks snt

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute osf

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon