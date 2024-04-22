Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO, Venky Mysore, stands by the team's investment in Mitchell Starc despite scrutiny over the player's performance in the ongoing IPL season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 9:42 PM IST

    Facing scrutiny for his performance in the ongoing IPL season, Mitchell Starc, IPL's costliest buy, received support from Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO, Venky Mysore, who emphasized that they do not view him solely as an investment. Despite acquiring Starc for a record Rs 24.75 crore, KKR acknowledged the risk given Starc's limited experience in T20 cricket and his return to IPL after nine years. Mysore, speaking at a Knight Golf event at RCGC, highlighted Starc's value to the team, stating that his presence adds a different dynamic and specific skills to the lineup.

    However, Starc's struggles in the T20 format have been evident, with him conceding runs without taking wickets in the initial matches. Nevertheless, Mysore expressed satisfaction with Starc's contribution, emphasising the importance of having him in the team. Additionally, Mysore credited mentor Gautam Gambhir for KKR's improved performance this season, praising his intensity, experience, and winning attitude.

    "There are times when games are up and down. Everybody gets taken to the cleaners at times, and there are other times they come and just do their thing and win games for the team. So we're super happy having him in the setup," Mysore said.

    Mysore said Gambhir has added a lot of "weight" to the side.

    "I think the consistency that is shown, I think we look like a more balanced and settled side this year. Needless to say, Gautam (Gambhir) coming in adds a lot of weight purely from the intensity that he brings, the experience that he brings.

    "The winning attitude, I mean, he and Chandu (head coach Chandrakant Pandit) are both very, very determined and very desperate to win.

    "They have a great support staff around them. So, I think sometimes these things all have to come together. It's very difficult to pinpoint to one thing and say, this is what made the difference. But very happy with where we are right now, so fingers crossed," Mysore said.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 9:43 PM IST
