    'Some ordinary bowling...' Harsha Bhogle slams Pandya's bowling choices as MI concede the highest IPL total

    Harsha Bhogle's insights as he dissects Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting performance against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, providing valuable analysis on the match dynamics.

    cricket
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

    Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle didn't mince his words as he assessed the performance of the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. With SRH batters piling up 148/2 in just 10 overs, the start of the game was nothing short of a nightmare for Mumbai. Travis Head's lightning-fast 18-ball half-century and Abhishek Sharma's 16-ball fifty highlighted the onslaught. Notably, this match witnessed SRH achieving their highest score in IPL history against MI.

    In a post on X, Bhogle remarked, "Wow, incredible hitting and now, some ordinary bowling as the outcome of the boundary barrage. I don't think anyone saw this coming. #MI getting dismantled and there is only one Bumrah."

    Bhogle further emphasised the importance of fielding, stating, "Every boundary from Head, and there have been many, will bring back into focus the importance of taking catches. He is some player! You can only bat the way Head is, if you are completely fearless."

    "Some poor bowling changes by Hardik Pandya" Bhogle remarked on how Bumrah could've been used way earlier when the SRH batters openers were attacking.

    In the toss, Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first after winning against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mumbai Indians, coming from a defeat against the Gujarat Titans, made one change, with Luke Wood missing out. On the other hand, SRH, following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, made two changes, with Travis Head replacing Marco Jansen and Jaydev Unadkat filling in for T Natarajan.

    Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kwena Maphaka.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
