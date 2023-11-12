Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul forge highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup history

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scripted history by establishing the highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup history during India's clash against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have etched their names in the annals of ODI World Cup history by establishing the highest fourth-wicket partnership during India's clash with the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian duo surpassed the previous record of 204 runs set by Australia's Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge during the 2007 edition, a feat that interestingly also occurred against the Netherlands. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's partnership, culminating at 208, not only secured a place as the fourth-highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODIs for India but also clinched the third-highest partnership in the ongoing World Cup.

This formidable partnership significantly contributed to India amassing a total of 410 runs, marking the team's second-highest score in the history of ODI World Cups. The duo's exceptional performance was instrumental in setting a formidable target for the Netherlands.

KL Rahul, during the partnership, achieved a milestone of his own by recording the fastest century by an Indian batter in a World Cup. Surpassing the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, Rahul reached the century mark in just 62 deliveries in the Bengaluru encounter against the Netherlands. Rohit Sharma had previously achieved a century in 63 deliveries during India's match against Afghanistan.

Adding to the individual accomplishments, Shreyas Iyer notched up his first century in ODI World Cups during this outstanding partnership. The Bengaluru match will undoubtedly be remembered for the stellar performances of these two batsmen and their significant contribution to India's impressive total in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

