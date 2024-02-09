Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    Former South African cricket captain AB de Villiers clarifies a recent misunderstanding regarding Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's alleged second child.

    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment
    Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently created a stir by asserting that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child. Kohli had withdrawn from the first two Tests against England for personal reasons, sparking speculations. In a YouTube live session, de Villiers had shared a conversation with Kohli, seemingly confirming the news.

    However, de Villiers has now admitted to making a mistake and clarified that the information about Virat and Anushka expecting their second child is inaccurate. De Villiers emphasized the importance of family and expressed his support for Kohli's decision to prioritize family over cricket.

    "Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this," De Villiers stated in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

    As India is yet to announce the squad for the third Test, scheduled to begin in Rajkot on February 15, reports suggest that Kohli might miss both the third and fourth Tests.

