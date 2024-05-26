Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'saddest moment' as KKR owner, Leaves social media in splits

    Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shared his "saddest moment" as the team's owner ahead of the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite past criticisms, SRK reflects on the resilience and journey of his team.

    Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), opened up about the "saddest moment" of his tenure just ahead of the IPL 2024 final. KKR, favorites to win their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's Ma Chidambaram Stadium. Despite various seasons where the Kolkata team finished among the bottom ranks, what hurt SRK the most was the criticism of the team's costume in the early days.

    In an interview with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his team's resilience and shared some of the challenging moments he faced as an owner.

    "Having the nicest set of team in the world and we kept on losing only again and again," SRK said.

    "I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someone said to me 'only their playing kit is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that," Shah Rukh added.

    KKR has already secured a victory over SRH in Qualifier 1, earning a spot in the final. SRH then defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch with Kolkata for the championship.

