'RCB will never win IPL until..': Harbhajan Singh shed light on RCB's weaknesses

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh lays out essential factors crucial for Royal Challengers Bangalore's success in the IPL. Highlighting the importance of team balance and a strong bowling lineup, his insights offer valuable perspective on RCB's path to victory.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has highlighted key factors essential for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to clinch IPL titles, emphasizing the significance of a balanced team composition and a strong bowling attack.

In their recent victory against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB showcased a collective performance from both batsmen and bowlers, securing only their second win of the campaign after six consecutive defeats. While RCB's batting prowess has been evident throughout the season, their bowling department has often struggled, particularly in leaking runs during the powerplay overs.

Harbhajan Singh believes that RCB's overreliance on their batting lineup to secure victories poses a hindrance to their title aspirations. He emphasises the importance of selecting quality bowlers at the auction to complement the team's batting strength.

According to Harbhajan, a balanced team composition is crucial for success in the IPL, with a strong bowling attack playing a pivotal role in securing victories. He suggests that RCB's management should prioritise the inclusion of Indian talent in the support staff to nurture and guide uncapped Indian players, especially bowlers, towards success.

RCB's consistent batting performance has often been overshadowed by their bowling shortcomings, highlighting the need for strategic improvements in team selection and management decisions. Harbhajan's insights underscore the importance of addressing these issues to enhance RCB's chances of claiming IPL titles in the future.

