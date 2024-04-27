Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings look to reclaim winning form against Sunrisers Hyderabad

    The Chennai Super Kings aim to bounce back from recent setbacks as they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL clash. With both teams eager for victory, the stage is set for an intense battle in the IPL 2024 season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    In a bid to bounce back from consecutive defeats, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to take on a bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL encounter. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from this highly anticipated clash.

    CSK started the season under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad with a promising trajectory, but recent setbacks against the Lucknow Super Giants have dented their momentum. With a record of four wins and four losses in eight matches, CSK is poised at the fifth spot on the table, tied with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Their quest for consistency becomes paramount as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

    Facing them is the formidable SRH, who despite their recent stumble against RCB, have showcased a potent batting lineup capable of posting imposing totals. CSK's batting revolves around Gaikwad and the in-form Shivam Dube, yet inconsistency at the top order poses a challenge. The bowling unit, meanwhile, faced challenges against LSG due to dew conditions, highlighting the need for adaptability.

    On the other hand, SRH, led by skipper Pat Cummins, aim to recover from their recent defeat and capitalize on CSK's vulnerabilities. Despite a few setbacks in their batting and bowling departments, SRH remains a formidable opponent, with players like Aiden Markram and Bhuvneshwar Kumar expected to play pivotal roles.

    As both teams prepare to battle it out, the encounter promises to be a thrilling affair, with each side eager to secure a crucial victory. Cricket enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting contest filled with twists and turns as CSK and SRH lock horns in their quest for IPL glory.

    The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM (IST), setting the stage for an electrifying showdown between these two IPL giants.

