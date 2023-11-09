Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as rift grow between the Pakistan Cricket Board and former selector

    Tensions rise as Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down from the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee amidst conflict of interest allegations.

    cricket PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as rift grow between the Pakistan Cricket Board and former selector osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has acknowledged the resignation of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq as tensions escalate between the two. The PCB, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed the acceptance of Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation amidst allegations of a conflict of interest. As the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team vies for the last semifinal spot in the World Cup in India, the PCB stated that a replacement for the legendary player will be announced soon.

    Inzamam voluntarily stepped down from his position on October 30, allowing the PCB to conduct a transparent inquiry into the conflict of interest allegations surrounding his association with a company managing several national team players. The PCB has formed a five-member panel to investigate Inzamam's role in Yazoo International, where he shares the same agent as captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

    Despite Inzamam's resignation, he maintained that his ties with agent-and-partner Talha Rehmani never compromised his decision-making as a selector. The PCB emphasized that a fact-finding committee has been established to investigate conflict of interest allegations in the team selection process, with prompt submission of findings to the PCB Management.

    Inzamam's resignation had been with the PCB for over a week, raising questions about the sudden acceptance. Relations soured further when Inzamam criticized PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for not taking responsibility for the national team's World Cup performance and accused him of running the PCB arbitrarily.

    Inzamam, expressing concerns about the chairman's tenure extension, revealed that his lawyers had contacted the PCB for the inquiry, but there had been no response. The PCB and Ashraf insisted that Inzamam would be called for the probe, citing a breach of the board's code of conduct by making public statements.

    Despite receiving a salary of Pakistan Rs 2.5 million, Inzamam's role in team selection was disassociated by Ashraf after poor performance in India. The PCB extended Ashraf's tenure along with the cricket management committee for three months. The interim Cricket Management Committee (CMC) has been overseeing the PCB since last December.

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained snt

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune

    Proud Sanatani Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH) snt

    'Proud Sanatani' Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH)

    cricket Vini Raman's heartwarming instagram tribute to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking knock osf

    Vini Raman's heartwarming instagram tribute to Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking knock

    Recent Stories

    HAL Airbus ink MRO contract for A-320 family of aircraft

    HAL, Airbus ink MRO contract for A-320 family of aircraft

    India challenges Qatar court's death sentence for 8 Navy personnel; check details AJR

    India challenges Qatar court's death sentence for 8 Navy personnel; check details

    Khan Study Group (KSG) Institute fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    Coaching institute Khan Study Group fined Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

    SAG AFTRA strike Ends after 118 days a concise look at timeline ATG

    SAG-AFTRA strike: Ends after 118 days; a concise look at timeline

    'Politics of Revenge': Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa sounds warning on Congress govt

    'Politics of Revenge': Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa sounds warning on Congress govt

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon