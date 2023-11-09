Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Sara Tendulkar tantalises taste buds with a tempting Goan thali, showcasing the rich culinary tapestry of Goa.

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Sara Tendulkar's delectable Goan thali is setting serious foodie goals. Showcasing a glimpse of her Goan culinary indulgence, she left our taste buds yearning for a similar experience. Beyond its famed beaches and lively parties, Goa is a haven for food enthusiasts, particularly with its culinary masterpiece – the Goan thali.

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    This gastronomic delight comprises fish curry rice, crispy fried fish, prawns, and local specialties like sorpotel and vindaloo. Infused with aromatic spices and coconut, it offers a taste of Goa's vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering cuisine. Sara Tendulkar, echoing the sentiments of many, revealed her fondness for thalis in a recent culinary escapade that featured an alluring Goan thali. The spread, ranging from rice and dal to zesty chutney and two tantalizing curries, presented a visual feast. Notably, the inclusion of what appeared to be oysters added a coastal touch to the culinary ensemble. The thali further included saag and a finely chopped salad, creating a symphony of flavors.

    Sara's exploration into Goan cuisine wasn't a solitary affair; it unfolded as a banquet for a group! The table boasted three Goan thalis, each artfully arranged on vibrant banana leaves. If Sara's gastronomic journey has ignited your appetite, consider trying some quintessential Goan recipes, including Sorpotel, Vindaloo, Xacuti, Bebinca, and Prawn Balchao – each a testament to Goa's rich culinary heritage.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Salman Khan's adorable reaction on 'Tiger 3' shows starting at 6 AM goes viral - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan's adorable reaction on 'Tiger 3' shows starting at 6 AM goes viral - WATCH

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma walked hand-in-hand with Indian Cricket Team in Bengaluru - WATCH ATG

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma walked hand-in-hand with Indian Cricket Team in Bengaluru - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon