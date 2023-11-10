Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan - Net run rate drama and qualification scenario

    Explore the high-stakes encounter between South Africa and Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring live score updates and the intense battle for the fourth spot.

    Afghanistan seeks a remarkable 438-run victory against South Africa to surpass New Zealand on net run rate for the fourth spot. In a bid to recover from their defeat against India, South Africa faces Afghanistan in a crucial Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad. While the Proteas have secured their spot in the semi-finals, Afghanistan's slim chance for the fourth spot hinges on a challenging 438-run win over South Africa, making it a formidable task. The Proteas are set to take on Australia in the second semi-final, with India likely to face either New Zealand or Pakistan on Wednesday.

    As we approach the conclusion of the league stages in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Match 42 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium features Afghanistan against South Africa, a pivotal encounter for securing the fourth spot on the points table. Despite a loss in their previous game against Australia, Afghanistan has showcased a commendable campaign, with standout performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at the top order. Hashmatullah Shahidi's leadership has stabilized the middle order, allowing Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan to finish innings strongly. Afghanistan's batting lineup has shown improvement, but they face a must-win situation against the Proteas.

    In contrast, South Africa has had a stellar campaign, with consistent performances from all players. While they have excelled in setting targets, their chasing record raises concerns. Coming off a disappointing loss to India, South Africa aims to regain momentum in this crucial match. Quinton de Kock's top-order brilliance, coupled with Rassie van der Dussen's form, has bolstered the batting order. The power-packed trio of David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen adds explosive finishes. South Africa's bowling, led by Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi, has been effective in defending scores. Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee maintain good rhythm, posing challenges for the opposition.

    This final league-stage clash holds significance for both teams, with South Africa eyeing a morale-boosting win and Afghanistan striving for a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

