    ODI World Cup 2023: Crucial scenarios for Pakistan's path to the semifinals

    Explore the pivotal scenarios shaping Pakistan's journey to the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, as New Zealand's resounding win sets the stage.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Crucial scenarios for Pakistan's path to the semifinals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Pakistan faces an unexpected challenge for a spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals following New Zealand's decisive five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Short of significant victories for Pakistan and Afghanistan against England and South Africa, respectively, New Zealand is poised to secure the last semifinal berth. India, South Africa, and Australia have already secured their places in the final four, and New Zealand's commanding win positions them close to the knockout stage.

    Currently occupying the fifth spot with eight points from as many matches, Pakistan must achieve a substantial margin against England in Kolkata on Saturday. If batting first, Pakistan needs to win by 287 runs, while a chase requires them to secure victory with 284 balls (more than 47 overs) to spare.

    Despite the challenging circumstances for Pakistan, it is anticipated that New Zealand will face India in the initial semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

    The second semifinal is confirmed to feature five-time champions Australia against South Africa, who, along with India, has one more game in the league stage.

    Maintaining an impeccable record with eight consecutive victories in the league stage, India is expected to be the favorites against the Netherlands in their final group clash on Sunday.

    Prior to that, South Africa will confront a spirited Afghanistan, almost out of semifinal contention, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Meanwhile, Australia is set to clash with Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack SLC after poor show at the World Cup 2023

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
